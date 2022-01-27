O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

ALB stock opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.00. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.