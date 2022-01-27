O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1,936.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,354,000 after buying an additional 168,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

