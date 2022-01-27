O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $13,494,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.