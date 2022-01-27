O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

