O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 132.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

