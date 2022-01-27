O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $34.20.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

