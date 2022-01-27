O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

