Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

