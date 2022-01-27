Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.
