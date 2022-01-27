ODUWA (OWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,078.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $7,078.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,626.42 or 0.99857429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032751 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00392539 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

