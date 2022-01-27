Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

