OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $454,000.

USIG stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

