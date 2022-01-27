On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

ON stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01. ON has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

