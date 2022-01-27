On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
ON stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01. ON has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
