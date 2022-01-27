ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.