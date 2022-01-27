OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

OMF stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.