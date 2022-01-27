Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

