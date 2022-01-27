Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $64.47 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

