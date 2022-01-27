Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

