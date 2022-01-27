Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

