Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

