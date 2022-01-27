Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.