Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

