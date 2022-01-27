Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.39.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.