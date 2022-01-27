Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.64. Opsens shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 73,919 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.