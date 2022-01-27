OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.84

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 14609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

The firm has a market cap of $692.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

