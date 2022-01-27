OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $179.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.