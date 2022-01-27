Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 135540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$41.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million.

In other news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,005,408.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,363.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

