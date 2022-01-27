Orient Walt Reaches Market Cap of $484,758.98 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $484,758.98 and approximately $44,442.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

