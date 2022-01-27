Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $981.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

