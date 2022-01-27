Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 61,518 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $886.41 million and a P/E ratio of -33.55.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

