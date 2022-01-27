Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.24 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report sales of $185.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $190.02 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $789.49 million, with estimates ranging from $776.58 million to $805.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 885,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

