Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend by 37.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $116.01 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

