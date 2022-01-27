Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OUST. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of OUST opened at $3.08 on Monday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,185,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,198,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498,888 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

