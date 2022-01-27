Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 938.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $87.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

