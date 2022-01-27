Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $13,082.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

