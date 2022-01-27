Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.
Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
