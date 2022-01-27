Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

