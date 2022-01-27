Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,201 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 248.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

