Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

