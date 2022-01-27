Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $252,000 Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 6,834.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $744.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.