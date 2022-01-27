Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 46.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

