Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,152 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.