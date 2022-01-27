Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 46.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,907.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

