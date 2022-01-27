Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period.
GTLS stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.