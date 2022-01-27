Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

