Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

FNA has been the topic of several other research reports. began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:FNA opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.