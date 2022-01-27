Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $28.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

