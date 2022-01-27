Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Head to Head Survey

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 3.15 $28.43 million $3.22 7.30 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.37

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 42.09% 18.20% 1.84% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

