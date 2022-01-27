Paula Bell Acquires 52 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($169.78).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Paula Bell bought 45 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £122.85 ($165.74).

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paula Bell bought 47 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($171.21).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.81.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.32) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

