Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52. Paya has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

