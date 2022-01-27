Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Paya alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Paya has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.