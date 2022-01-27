Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

