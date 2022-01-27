PBF Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.